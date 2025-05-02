World Homoeopathy Day 2025 Celebrated at Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College

Mangalore: World Homoeopathy Day 2025 was celebrated on 02 May 2025 at Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College commemorating the 270th Birth Anniversary of Dr Christian Friedrich Samuel Hahnemann, the Founder of Homoeopathy.

The inauguration of the program was held at 9.30 a.m. in the Father Muller Auditorium. A distinguished alumnus of the 2000 UG Batch Dr. Reju Kareem, BHMS, MD(Hom), former President of IHK, Kerala State was the Guest of Honour. Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions presided over the program.

As a tradition, Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho garlanded the bust of Rev. Fr Augustus Muller and Guest of Honour Dr. Reju Kareem garlanded the bust of Dr. Samuel Hahnemann. The program began with a prayer song and convener Dr. Jenita Fernandes escorted the Guest of Honour, Director, Designate Director & Administrator Rev. Fr Faustine L Lobo, Principal Dr. E S J Prabhu Kiran, and Vice Principal Dr. Vilma Meera D’Souza to the dais.

Dr. E S J Prabhu Kiran, Principal welcomed the gathering and introduced the Guest of Honour. The dignitaries on the dais joined together to formally inaugurate the program by lighting the lamp.

The winners of the various competitions held in view of World Homoeopathy Day 2025 were also awarded during the program.

Designate Director, FMCI & Administrator, FMHMC&H, Rev. Fr Faustine L Lobo reminded that today is every Homoeopath’s Day for celebration representing the system of Homoeopathy. He also mentioned his gratefulness to Dr. Samuel Hahnemann for this very mild system of medicine because of the lasting impact on people’s lives, free of side effects. It is our duty to give back to the system what the system has given to us by being spokespersons of Homoeopathy. Like cures like – the mantra of Homoeopathy is a very holistically sound method for achieving health and we should make sure of its promotion through mass media, and awareness through videos which can be initiated by the Government.

Dr. Mukesh Batra Homoeopathy Scholarship awards were presented to the meritorious students Rev. Fr Faustine L Lobo, Designate Director FMCI & Administrator, FMHMC&H. Gold scholarship was presented to Ms. Jeena Rosily Joy, Silver scholarship to Ms. Anna Johnson and Bronze scholarship to Ms. Sandra Shruthi S.

The Guest of Honour was felicitated with a memento by the Director.

In his Presidential address, Rev Fr Richard Coelho stated the popularity and reach of the system of Homoeopathy far and wide now with cost-effectiveness along with fewer side effects. Prevention of illness requires awareness for everyone as most of us are getting addicted to social media. It requires correction by medicine, meditation, and spiritual growth as well as respecting every human life and letting go off barbarism to achieve the goal of becoming a good human being.

The vote of thanks was proposed by the convener Dr. Jenita Fernandes. The inauguration program ended with the Institution Anthem.

Dr. B Leisha Mae and Mr. Joe Paul were the MCs for the day.

The Guest of Honour, Dr Reju Kareem interacted with the students of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College sharing his experiences in the journey that began after his education at Father Mullers.