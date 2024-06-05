World leaders congratulate PM Modi, BJP for ‘historic’ third term

New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to form the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for the third consecutive term, wishes poured in from across the globe, congratulating him for the victory.

The Joe Biden administration in the US said it looks forward to “continued” close relations with India after PM Modi’s ruling coalition NDA was voted to a third term.

“I expect a continued close partnership between the United States and India. There is a great partnership both at the government level, at the – and at the people-to-people level, and I fully expect that to continue,” Matthew Miller, the State Department Spokesperson, said in response to a question at the daily briefing.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni took to her official X handle and wrote, “Congratulations to @narendramodi on the new electoral victory and my warmest wishes for good work. Certain that we will continue to work together to strengthen the friendship that unites Italy and India and consolidate cooperation on the various issues that bind us for the well-being of our Nations and our peoples.”

PM Modi thanked the Italian Prime Minister, saying, he remains “committed to deepening India-Italy strategic partnership” and working for the global good.

Congratulating PM Modi, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ posted on X, “Congratulations to PM Narendra Modi on the electoral success of BJP and NDA in the Lok Sabha elections for the third consecutive term. We are happy to note the successful completion of the world’s largest democratic exercise with the enthusiastic participation of the people of India.”

Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley, wrote on X, “Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi on his victory in India’s elections, which has seen him secure an unprecedented third term. Under his leadership, India has become a global leader and ally to Barbados and the Caribbean region. Let’s continue to build together!”

Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, wrote, “Congratulations Prime Minister Modi Ji @narendramodi on your laudable victory for a historic third term. Under your helm, the largest democracy will continue to achieve remarkable progress. Long live the Mauritius-India special relationship.”

Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay, wrote, “Congratulations to my friend PM @narendramodi ji and NDA for the historic 3rd consecutive win in the world’s biggest elections. As he continues to lead Bharat to great heights, I look forward to working closely with him to further strengthen the relations between our 2 countries.”

Maldivian leaders also extended their congratulations to PM Modi for his third term.

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, wrote, “Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi, and the BJP and BJP-led NDA, on the success in the 2024 Indian General Election, for the third consecutive term.”

“I look forward to working together to advance our shared interests in pursuit of shared prosperity and stability for our two countries,” Muizzu added.

“Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi and @BJP4India on your victory in the elections. I look forward to strengthening and enhancing the relationship and cooperation between our nations under your esteemed leadership,” tweeted the Vice President of Maldives, Hussain Mohamed Latheef.

“My warmest congratulations to Hon PM @narendramodi for winning a third term of office. I have no doubt this will be another term of warm and great Maldives-India friendship,” said Mohamed Nasheed, former President of Maldives.

Congratulating PM Modi and lauding India for its commitment to democracy, former Maldivian President Abdulla Shahid said, “Congratulations to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi on being re-elected for a historic third term. Under your leadership, India has significantly improved its relationship with Maldives and the region. I am confident you will build on these successes towards greater cooperation.”

Wishes also poured in from the neighbouring country, Sri Lanka.

Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Sri Lanka, took to his X handle and wrote, “I extend my warmest felicitations to the @BJP4India led NDA on its victory, demonstrating the confidence of the Indian people in the progress and prosperity under the leadership of PM @narendramodi. As the closest neighbour, Sri Lanka looks forward to further strengthening the partnership with India.”

“My heartiest congratulations to my friend @narendramodi ji on securing a third term following BJP’s victory in India. The people have spoken, acknowledging his vision & dedication to serving India. I look forward to furthering our ties with the new government,” tweeted former President of Sri Lanka, Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Sri Lankan MP Sarath Fonseka, congratulating PM Modi, tweeted, “Thank you, Prime Minister Narendra Modi @narendramodi, the ties between our two great countries are indeed special, and I can assure you that the people of Sri Lanka are more than keen to explore areas of close cooperation where we can pursue a shared vision for shared prosperity.”

Leader of Opposition in Sri Lanka, Sajith Premadasa, took to X and wrote, “Congratulations to PM @narendramodi ji and NDA on a historic win. We look forward to being inspired by a new chapter of big decisions for India and another chapter of India’s “Neighborhood First Policy.”

Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness, wrote, “Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi as he prepares to embark on a historic third term as India’s head of government.”

PM Modi expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his counterparts and all other leaders and emphasised his vision to strengthen their bilateral partnership for the welfare of the people and the global good.