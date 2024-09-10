World Physiotherapy Day Celebrated by Father Muller College of Physiotherapy at St Aloysius PU College

Mangaluru: The Father Muller College of Physiotherapy (FMCOP) marked the celebration of World Physiotherapy Day at St Aloysius PU College on September 10, 2024. The theme of this year’s celebration, “Lower Back Pain and What Physiotherapists Can Do to Prevent and Alleviate It,” highlights the global emphasis on spinal health and the vital role physiotherapists play in its management. World Physiotherapy Day is globally observed on September 8 to commemorate the founding of the World Confederation for Physical Therapy (WCPT) in 1951.

The inaugural event was presided over by Rev. Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ, Principal of St Aloysius Pre-University College, alongside Prof. Cherishma D’Silva, Principal of FMCOP, Mrs. Nanditha Pai, Chairperson of Mangalore Ladies Circle 82, and Tr. Haron Fernandes, Past Chairman of Mangalore Round Table 115. The event saw enthusiastic participation from the commerce stream students of St Aloysius PU College.

During the inauguration, Rev. Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ underscored the importance of maintaining spinal health. Drawing upon the significance of the spine in both physical and metaphorical contexts, he remarked, “The spine is the very structure that supports the body, connecting the brain to the rest of the body.” He further elaborated on how ancient practices like yoga have always emphasized the role of an erect spine in maintaining overall health.

Following the inaugural, Ms. P. Chaitra Bhat, Assistant Professor at FMCOP and the event’s organizing secretary, delivered an insightful presentation to the students. She emphasized the importance of good posture and regular exercises in preventing lower back pain, noting, “Every back pain is not chronic, and simple exercises can aid in relieving it.” Ms. Bhat highlighted how physiotherapists can provide personalized exercise regimens that significantly improve long-term back health.

The event’s success was made possible through the concerted efforts of several key individuals. Mrs. Vilma Fernandes, Vice Principal of St Aloysius PU College, played an instrumental role in coordinating the event. Dr. Kelvin Pais, Liaison Officer of FMCI, along with Prof. Sydney Roshan (HOD of Physiotherapy), Ms. Leah Mohan Das (Associate Professor), Ms. Anupama K (Associate Professor), Ms. Aishwarya Gatty (Faculty), Ms. Cyanna Dsouza, and interns and students from FMCOP, actively contributed to making the event a resounding success.

FMCOP’s month-long initiative aims to promote awareness about maintaining proper posture, especially among young students, ensuring a future with healthier backs and improved overall productivity.