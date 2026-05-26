‘World’s most popular leader’: CM Yogi hails PM Modi as BJP-led govt marks 12 years at Centre

New Delhi: As the Narendra Modi-led BJP government prepares to complete 12 years in office, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what he described as an “epoch-making journey” defined by service, governance and national development.

In a post on X in Hindi (loosely translated), CM Yogi congratulated the Prime Minister on completing 12 years at the Centre and credited the Modi government for transforming welfare delivery, strengthening India’s global standing and accelerating the vision of a developed nation.

“Heartiest congratulations to the world’s most popular politician, the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, on completing 12 glorious years dedicated to service, good governance, and public welfare as the ‘pradhan sevak’!” he wrote.

“In these years, poor welfare became the priority of governance, Antyodaya transformed into the power of self-reliance, and public participation shaped development into a people’s movement. This is the vision that has forged a ‘New India,’ where women’s empowerment, innovation, economic progress, and cultural renaissance are advancing hand in hand,” he added.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister further said that India today stands stronger on security and diplomacy under PM Modi’s leadership.

“Steadfast at the borders, decisive against terrorism, and brimming with confidence on the global stage, India today stands established as a strong, reliable leader. The triveni of digital, demography, and democracy is infusing new momentum toward ‘Viksit Bharat 2047′,” the post read.

Highlighting several flagship welfare initiatives of the Centre, CM Yogi said schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Jan-Dhan Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Ujjwala and PM Swanidhi have expanded the reach of development to the grassroots and strengthened public trust in the government.

“Schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas, Jan-Dhan, Ayushman Bharat, Ujjwala, and Swanidhi have extended development to the lives of the people, strengthening trust – and this very trust is bringing to life ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’,” he said.

“Countless salutations to Prime Minister ji for this epoch-making journey advancing with the spirit of ‘Nation First’ and the resolve of Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” CM Yogi concluded.

Meanwhile, as the BJP-led NDA government completes 12 years at the Centre, the Union government has planned a nationwide outreach campaign under which Union ministers, BJP leaders, chief ministers and Members of Parliament will connect with people across the country to highlight what the government describes as its “22 major achievements” across sectors.