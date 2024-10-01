WTT China Smash: Six-time Olympic champion Ma advances into last 32

Beijing: Chinese table tennis icon Ma Long claimed victory in the men’s singles first round with ease at the World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash here on Monday. Six-time Olympic champion Ma entered the arena holding his two sons’ hands before comfortably winning 11-5, 11-8, 11-7 over Liam Pitchford of England, advancing to the last 32 of the men’s singles.

“Today was quite special because it was the first time my sons watched me play. It was also one of my motivations to compete this time. I wanted to show my best in front of them,” said the 35-year-old. “I’ve lost to Pitchford before, so today, I treated the match seriously from the first ball and put pressure on him.”

China’s Lin Gaoyuan has survived the big-serving Noshad Alamiyan of Iran in a closely fought 3-1 win, reports Xinhua. “I think I was fully prepared for the difficulties I might encounter because I reviewed our last match and learned from it. His style was unique and made me very uncomfortable on court. I got myself motivated early in the match and executed my technique and tactics,” said Lin.

In a Chinese derby, third-seeded Liang Jingkun upset Xu Haidong in straight sets. “I hope to perform well in the following matches, step by step,” said Liang.

Also on Monday, Liao Cheng-Ting of Chinese Taipei staged a comeback against Jang Woojin of South Korea in the men’s singles. Despite having a 0-2 record against Jang, Liao turned the match around for a sensational 3-2 win after trailing 0-2.

In the women’s singles, reigning Singapore Smash champion Wang Manyu defeated her wildcard compatriot Shi Xunyao 3-1 in the first round. “I believe my skills had a certain effect in the first two sets, but from the third set on, I had no advantage. I think the best part of my performance today was not letting the score lag affect my mindset,” said the world No. 3 Wang.

Suh Hyo Won of South Korea sent Puerto Rico’s Adriana Diaz to an early exit in the women’s singles with a four-game victory by 11-2, 6-11, 11-9, 11-8.

Staged at Shougang Park, where the Beijing 2022 venue Big Air Shougang is located, the 11-day tournament kicked off on September 26 and features a total prize pool of two million U.S. dollars.