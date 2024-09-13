Yakshadhruva Patla Foundation Trust achieves Another Milestone in the US

Mangalore: The Yakshadhruva Patla Foundation Trust has set another milestone in the US, with the Mayor of Brookfield, Wisconsin, Steven V. Ponto, proclaiming August 18 as Yakshadhruva Patla Foundation Day. This recognition comes after the Mayor of Phoenix, California, declared July 27 Yakshadhruva Patla Foundation Day.

Patlaguthu Satish Shetty, founder president of the trust, expressed gratitude to the Milwaukee Kannada Sangha for their significant support in achieving this honour.