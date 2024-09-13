Sugamya District Women’s Federation Submits Petition against Violence against Women

Udupi: The Sugamya District Women’s Federation, Udupi district, submitted a memorandum to the President, Prime Minister, and Chief Minister through the Deputy Commissioner, condemning the atrocities, violence, and murder of women and girls in Kolkata and across the country.

The petition, signed by over 6,000 federation members, urged the creation and implementation of a stringent law to ensure adequate protection and security for women and girls.

The submission was led by Janet Barboza, representative of the Mahila State Women’s Union. Federation president Gracy Cuello, secretary Flavia D’Souza, vice-president Ancilla Lewis, treasurer Cynthia D’Souza, co-coordinators Florine Mendonca and Marina Lewis, and other office bearers were present on the occasion.