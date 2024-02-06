Yakshagana Abhyasa Kendra UAE presents Dubai Yakshotsava 2024 – Muhurtha Puja Ceremony

UAE: Yakshagana Abhyasa Kendra UAE presents Dubai Yakshotsava 2024 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 9th 2024 at Sheikh Rashid Auditorium. As a part of the preparations for the upcoming program, the Yakshagana Abhyasa Kendra team held their delightful Muhurtha Puja.

The Muhurtha Puja along with Gejje Seva was held on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at the Banquet Hall of the Fortune Plaza Hotel, Al Qusais, under the ownership of Shri Vakwadi Praveen Shetty. The program was celebrated successfully with ritualistic and cultural programs. Led by Shri Lakshmikant Bhat, the team of archakas consisting of Santosh Bhat Yermal, Venkatesh Shastri Puttige, and Bhavanishankar Sharma, conducted the rituals and prayer programs with great devotion.

The auspicious event commenced with the Sankalpa and lighting of the lamp, followed by the Bhajan program which was led by Shri Raghu Pujari and Shri Rajesh Kuthar from Shri Rajarajeshwari Bhajana Mandali along with senior and junior members of the Yakshagana team. Additionally, a collective recitation of Rama Raksha Stotra took place.

Under the guidance of Shri Sharat Kudla, the event featured a cultural program by the students of yakshagana team, including Vaishnavi Manohar Padmashali, Sharanya Vedavyasa, Sharanya Bhaskar Salian, Shrisha Prabhakar Pujari, Aishani Deepak Sulia, Naomi Sainath Shetty, and Shrinika Ramanand Shetty. The team presented with devotional songs from various yakshagana’s initiating the cultural segment of the program with a prayer service and the lighting of lamps.

The program was supported whole hardly by Harish Bangera, Satish Pujari, Ramanand Shetty, Sudhakar Rao Pejavar, Varadaraj Shettigar, Rajesh Kuthar, Vasu Shetty, Jayananda Pakkal, and Dayanand Hebbar, among various others.

The program continued with Ganapati Stuti and the Muhurtha Puja and then transitioned to a cultural performance segment, where all students and artists, performed their Gejje Seva and entered the stage, marking the beginning of the new program.

Krishnaprasad Rao Surathkal, Sharat Kudla, Venkatesh Shastri Puttige, Bhavani Shankar Sharma, Aditya Dinesh Shetty, Balakrishna Shettigar, Girish Narayana, and other members of the Centre actively participated.

The subsequent congratulatory gathering witnessed the presence and felicitations of eminent personalities, art patrons, and well-wishers from the UAE and beyond, such as Harish Bangera, Satish Pujari, Ramanand Shetty, Sudhakar Rao Pejavar, Varadaraj Shettigar, Rajesh Kuthar, Vasu Shetty, Jayananda Pakkala, Dayanand Hebbar, Padmanabha Kateel, and others, who extended their wholehearted support to the upcoming Dubai Yakshotsava 2024 scheduled for June 9, 2024, at Sheikh Rashid Auditorium.

Ramesh Suvarna and Prashant Nair, Vijay Kumar Shetty, Santosh Shetty Polali, Karavali cousins, Dubai Loku, Mahesh Putran, and others were thanked for their valuable contributions in reaching out and promoting the activities of the Centre through the media.