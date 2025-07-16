Yemen’s Houthis claim three drone attacks on Israel

Sanaa: Yemen’s Houthi group claimed responsibility for launching three drone attacks toward Israel, one targeting Eilat port and the two others a “military target” in the Negev region.

The Houthis will continue launching missile and drone attacks toward Israel until “the aggression on Gaza stops and the blockade is lifted,” Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Israeli military said in a statement that it had intercepted a drone launched by Houthis toward its Red Sea city of Eilat.

“The IAF (Israel Air Force) intercepted a UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) that was launched from Yemen,” said the Israeli military.

There were no reports of injuries or damage as a result of the attack. Meanwhile, there has been no official Israeli report concerning the Houthi attacks on Negev, southern Israel, Xinhua news agency reported.

Houthi forces have fired dozens of missiles and drones toward Israel since the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023, citing solidarity with the Palestinians. Most of the projectiles have been intercepted or have missed their targets. In response, Israel has carried out a series of strikes on ports and other infrastructure in Yemen.

Earlier on July 10, Yemen’s Houthi military spokesperson said that the group had launched a ballistic missile towards Ben Gurion Airport in central Israel, which was reportedly intercepted by Israel’s defence systems.