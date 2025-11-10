Yemen’s Houthis vow to resume striking Israel if Gaza ceasefire collapses

Sanaa: The Houthi group warned that it would resume missile and drone attacks against Israel if the ceasefire in Gaza collapses, according to a letter sent to the Palestinian Hamas movement.

The threat, broadcast by the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV channel, comes amid heightened regional tensions that could undermine the fragile US-brokered truce in Gaza, as well as renewed friction between Iran and the United States over stalled nuclear talks.

In the letter, the Houthis’ newly appointed chief of staff, Yousif al-Madani, told Hamas, “We remain steadfast in our pledge and promise to stand with you, no matter the sacrifices.”

Madani was appointed by the group last month to replace Mohammed Abdulkarim Al-Ghamari, who was killed along with dozens of Houthi officials in Israeli airstrikes on a building in Sanaa in August, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since the war in Gaza broke out in October 2023, the Houthis had launched hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones toward Israel — most of which were reportedly intercepted — until the current ceasefire went into effect on October 10. The group also targeted Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea, sinking four.

Last week, the Houthis declared a state of general mobilization, recruiting hundreds of tribal fighters, tightening security measures in their areas, setting up additional checkpoints, and detaining more UN employees on alleged accusations of spying for Israel. They also sent reinforcements to frontlines near Marib, an oil-rich province under the control of Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces.

These developments followed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s televised speech last week, in which he said the Houthis pose a threat to Israel and that “work is underway to eliminate it.”