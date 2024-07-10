Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) holds UPSC Civil Services and UPSC Combined Medical Services Examination Awareness Session for Nursing and Health Care Professionals

Mangaluru: Mr Mohammed Ali Roomi – Coordinator, Centre for Civil Services Examination, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) Yenepoya Nursing College in collaboration with the Centre for Civil Services Examination Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Mangalore organized the UPSC Civil Services and UPSC Combined Medical Services Examination awareness session for Nursing and Health Care Professionals on 10 July 2024 at Yenepoya Nursing College Campus.

Mr Mohammed Ali Roomi Coordinator, Centre for Civil Services Examination Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) was the resource person for the session. Mr Roomi clearly explained about UPSC Civil Services Examination and UPSC Combined Medical Services Examination and also explained the eligibility criteria and educational requirements to appear in the UPSC Civil Services and UPSC Combined Medical Services Examination. In addition to this he guided the students regarding and how to prepare for the state PSC examinations, suggested the students to focus on current affairs, general knowledge, and newspaper reading regularly. It was an interactive session with students and participants.

Furthermore, he discussed a few tips to appear for UPSC CSE and UPSC CMS being Health Care Professionals. Moreover, he motivated and encouraged the students to ask questions. The entire session was highly interactive and very effective. Students and participants immensely benefitted from the informative facts he rendered. Dr Leena KC Dean and Principal of Yenepoya Nursing College, Mrs Janet Prima Miranda Associate Professor, Yenepoya Nursing College, and teaching staff of Yenepoya Nursing College were present at the session.



