MUDA ‘scam’: K’taka CM says allegations against him ‘politically motivated’

Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday termed the accusations made against him by the BJP in the alleged irregularities in site allocations by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) as “politically motivated”.

Reacting to BJP’s plan to hold a protest outside the MUDA office against the alleged irregularities, CM Siddaramaiah said, “Firstly, the investigation into the allotment of lands using the 50:50 formula to the landowners is underway… Secondly, the BJP is trying to create an issue out of the allotments to my wife. It is not at all an issue. They are targeting me to make an issue out of nothing.”

“Have we asked for allotments in the Vijayanagara locality? Have you seen my wife’s application,” CM Siddaramaiah asked the media persons at Mysuru airport.

“…Our land was taken illegally. What would anyone do under these circumstances? We asked for compensation, and allotments have been made in Vijayanagara. MUDA has agreed… that the land acquisition was incorrect,” he said.

The CM said that the site allotments have been kept under suspension and two IAS officers are probing the issue. “Let’s see what comes in that report. If it was done illegally, we will take action,” he said.

CM Siddaramaiah said that the BJP is carrying out protests in Bengaluru and Mysuru for “political reasons”.

“The Assembly session will start in 15 days. If the issue is raised, we will give answers,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.

Responding to a question about the controversy over the renaming of Ramanagara district, he said that a submission has been made by Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar in this regard. The region earlier belonged to Bengaluru district, and now they want the region to be called Bengaluru South district. The cabinet committee will decide on it.



