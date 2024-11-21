Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) Successfully Concludes ‘SOAR-2024’

Mangaluru: The Department of Hospital Administration at Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) proudly announced the successful completion of the Student Onboarding for Administrative Readiness (SOAR-2024) program. This significant event took place on the university campus and attracted enthusiastic participation from faculty members, distinguished guests, and incoming students.

The primary objective of SOAR-2024 was to facilitate a smooth integration of new students into the department, equipping them with a thorough understanding of vital principles in healthcare administration while fostering their personal and professional development. The program provided a platform for students to engage with faculty and peers, thereby enhancing their readiness for the rewarding challenges ahead.

The event featured a keynote address from the Chief Guest, Dr. Maji Jose, Dean of Student Affairs, who highlighted the importance of collaboration among students, the cultivation of a friendly campus atmosphere, and the essential qualities required for future administrators. Dr. Jose’s inspiring words resonated with the audience, setting a positive tone for the program.

A pivotal moment in the proceedings was the celebration of the crystal anniversary of the Department of Hospital Administration, commemorating a remarkable 15-year journey. Dr. Sunita Saldanha, Professor and Head of the Department, delivered an engaging retrospective on the department’s growth and accomplishments over the years. To mark this milestone, a new logo representing the department’s success and continued growth was unveiled.

In a significant development for student governance, the program also saw the formal installation of the Student Committee. Newly elected representatives were presented with badges, symbolizing their commitment to student welfare and the values upheld by the department. This initiative aims to strengthen student representation and engagement within the department’s activities.

To enrich the educational experience of the students, the program included a series of thought-provoking sessions led by esteemed faculty. Dr. Ravi Vaswani, Professor in the Department of General Medicine and Joint Secretary of Yenepoya Ethics Committee-1, discussed the theme “Humanity in Healthcare.” Dr. Rashmi Jain, Professor in the Department of Ophthalmology and Coordinator of the Medical Education Unit, addressed “Lost in Translation: Miscommunication and Mishaps in Hospitals.”

Dr. Sunita Saldanha further contributed with her session on “Navigating the Healthcare Maze,” providing invaluable insights into the complexities of healthcare management.

The SOAR-2024 program concluded on a high note, leaving students inspired and well-prepared to embark on their academic journeys with confidence and enthusiasm. This successful initiative underscores the Department of Hospital Administration’s commitment to nurturing competent healthcare professionals ready to address the challenges of the industry.



