First Province BES Convention – A Memorable Gathering of Educational Excellence

Mangalore: The Bethany Educational Society (BES) Mangalore Province proudly organized its First Province BES Convention at Maryvale High School, Kinnigoli, and Sacred Hearts’ High School, Kulshekar, on November 19 & 20, 2024. The event saw an overwhelming participation of 436 employees from various BES institutions across the Province.

The convention was inaugurated by Rev. Sr. Sandhya BS, the Secretary of BES Mangalore, who, in her keynote address, paid tribute to the Servant of God, RFC Mascarenhas, the Founder of the Bethany Educational Society. She described him as a visionary who was deeply passionate about education, tirelessly advocating for the rights of women and the underprivileged. Sr. Sandhya emphasized that RFC Mascarenhas was a true educationist who understood the transformative power of education. His relentless pursuit of opening schools and empowering the marginalized was a testament to his belief in education as a key driver of personal, social, and economic growth. She also expressed her gratitude to the BES subcommittee and the various BES units within the Province for their continued commitment to carrying forward the legacy of Bethany’s educational mission.

The convention featured three insightful sessions led by distinguished speakers:

Rev. Sr. Dr. Mariette BS spoke on the vision of Servant of God Raymond Francis Camillus Mascarenhas with regard to education, the core values of BES, its pedagogical approach, and the profile of a BES teacher. Her talk was a profound reflection on the educational philosophy that continues to guide the Society’s work today.

Rev. Sr. Dr. Lilly Pereira addressed the crucial topic of Caring for Mother Earth. She emphasized the urgency of taking action to combat climate change, preserve biodiversity, and ensure a sustainable future for all. Her call to protect the environment resonated deeply with the attendees, urging them to be stewards of the planet for future generations.

Rev. Fr. Stany D’Souza, Vicar General of the Diocese of Shimoga, delivered a thought-provoking session on Promoting Justice and Harmony. He highlighted the importance of upholding the principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity in our daily lives. His message inspired the participants to live by the values of love, peace, and justice, promoting harmony in their communities.

The convention was a deeply enriching experience for all involved, with participants reflecting on the life and teachings of the Founder. Many left the event feeling renewed and committed to making positive changes in their personal and professional lives. The gathering also provided a unique opportunity for participants to enjoy moments of spiritual communion, reinforcing the sense of bondedness and solidarity among the BES family.

The event was warmly welcomed by Sr. Mariola BS, the BES Province Coordinator for Education, who expressed her joy at the gathering of so many dedicated educators. The programme was expertly compered by Mrs. Jyothi Sinthiya Serrao and Mrs. Savitha Menezes, while Mrs. Coney P. Vaz and Mrs. Lavita Jyothi proposed the vote of thanks.

The First Province BES Convention not only celebrated the enduring legacy of RFC Mascarenhas but also reignited the zeal and enthusiasm of the BES staff, strengthening their collective commitment to the mission of Bethany Education. It was truly a day of inspiration, reflection, and a renewed sense of purpose in the noble work of education.

by Sr Laveena Maria BS. BES Vamanjoor.