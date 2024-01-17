Yenepoya Dental College Holds 2-day Art of Dissertation Workshop

Mangaluru: The Yenepoya Dental Education Unit in association with Yenepoya Centre for Faculty Development organised the An Art of Dissertation Workshop on 16th to 17th January 2024.

Dr Junaid delivered the invocation before the start of the workshop. The inaugural program was held on 16th January with Dr Vidya Bhat welcoming all the participants to the Workshop. Chief Guest Dr Gangadhara Somayaji K.S registrar of the Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) appreciated the commitment of the Yenepoya Dental Education Unit to organising such programs for the benefit of the students. The registrar also stressed that such workshops add to the knowledge and build the confidence of students.

Dr Sham S Bhat Guest of Honour acknowledged that the entire faculty was responsible for the workshop. The Presidential Address was delivered by the principal of Yenepoya Dental College, Dr Laxmikanth Chatra. He pointed out that after the completion of the workshop, all the students should focus on the publication of the dissertation work. He thanked all the speakers of the workshop.

Dr Pooja, Department of Orthodontics member Yenepoya Dental Education unit delivered the Vote of thanks. Dr Imran Pasha M Coordinator informed that a total of 122 participants registered for the conference. The program was well appreciated by all the participants.