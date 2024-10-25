Yenepoya Dental College Hosts Workshop on ‘Ragging – A Menace’

Mangaluru: On October 23, 2024, Yenepoya Dental College, located in Derelkatte, Mangaluru, organized an informative workshop titled “Ragging – A Menace.” The event aimed to address the serious issue of ragging in educational institutions and promote awareness among students and faculty.

The workshop commenced with an introduction by Dr. Sanath Shetty, Professor of Prosthodontics, who introduced the distinguished chief guest for the occasion. Dr. Laxmikanth Chatra, the Principal of Yenepoya Dental College, welcomed the attendees and outlined the various measures implemented by the college to combat ragging and create a safe educational environment.

The focal point of the workshop was a compelling address by the chief guest, Dr. Shiva Sharan Shetty, a respected Member of the Dental Council of India. Dr. Shetty emphasized the detrimental effects of ragging on students’ mental health and academic performance, as well as the potential legal repercussions for those involved in such activities. His insights underscored the importance of vigilance and proactive intervention in preventing ragging.

The event was attended by Dr. Sarfaraz Hasan, Vice Principal of Yenepoya Dental College, who lent his support to the initiative. The program concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Imran Mohtesham, expressing gratitude to all participants and speakers for their contributions.

This workshop marks a significant step in Yenepoya Dental College’s ongoing efforts to foster a respectful and nurturing atmosphere for its students, reinforcing the institution’s commitment to eradicating the menace of ragging.



