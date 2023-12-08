Yenepoya Holds CDE Program – Face Makeover – A Journey through Facial Esthetics

Mangaluru: The Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Yenepoya Dental College conducted a CDE Program titled ‘Face Makeover- A Journey Through Facial Esthetics’ on 8th December 2023 at the dental college auditorium.

Head of the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and Organizing Chairman Dr Jagadish Chandra welcomed the gathering. Pro Vice-Chancellor of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) was the Chief Guest, Dr B H Sripathi Rao and the Secretary of the Islamic Academy of Education, Director of the Center for Craniofacial Anomalies and the Guest of Honour Dr Akhter Husain addressed the gathering and shared their experience regarding facial esthetics.

Principal of Yenepoya Dental College Dr Laxmikanth Chatra delivered the Presidential address which was followed by the vote of thanks by Organizing Secretary Dr Arvind Rao.

Dr Seema Mathew, Maxillofacial surgeon and facial aesthetic surgeon from Chennai spoke on facial restructuring, volumizing and resurfacing while the second resource person Dr Shruti G Raikar, Plastic and reconstructive surgeon at Yenepoya Medical College, Hospital spoke on hair transplant.

The event was attended by around 200 delegates from various institutions in Mangalore.