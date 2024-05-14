Yenepoya Holds South India Intercollegiate Allied Sports Fest ASTRA – 24

Mangaluru: ASTRA ’24, the South India Intercollegiate Allied Sports Fest, transpired from May 13th to May 16th, 2024, at the esteemed venues of Yendurance Zone and Yendurance Soccer Ground, under the auspices of the Yenepoya School of Allied Health Sciences in conjunction with the Physical Education Department.

This event served as a prominent platform for the exhibition of athletic prowess, the promotion of camaraderie, and the cultivation of a comprehensive approach to health and wellness.

The inauguration ceremony commenced on May 13, at the Yendurance Soccer Ground, graced by the distinguished presence of the dignitaries.

Dr Vijayakumar M, Vice Chancellor of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), presided over the proceedings. Dr. Kishor Kumar C K, Physical Education Director of Mangalore University, was honored as the Chief Guest. Bijoy Varghese, a notable player of Kerala Blasters (ISL), and Dizianlung Gonmei, renowned for his participation in Inter Escaldes, Spain, were the esteemed Guests of Honour.

Dr B H Sripathi Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), and Dr Gangadhara Somayaji K S, Registrar of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), graced the occasion with their gracious presence.

Dr Sunita Saldhana – Dean – Yenepoya School of Allied Health Science, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) the organising institute was also present.