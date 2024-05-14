Expertise Senior Pediatric Surgeon, Dr Vijay Kumar now at KMC Hospital Mangalore

Mangaluru: KMC Hospital, Mangalore strengthens its pediatric care facilities by the inclusion of services of senior Pediatric Surgeon and Pediatric Urologist Dr Vijay Kumar, every Tuesday morning at KMC Hospital, Dr B R Ambedkar Circle Mangalore, on an appointment basis at 1800 102 5555.

With an illustrious career spanning three decades and also have been the youngest and longest-serving HOD for over 20 years, Dr Vijay Kumar, MBBS, MS, MCh in Pediatric Surgery brings a wealth of expertise to his practice. Dr Vijay specializes in a wide range of pediatric surgical procedures, including neonatal surgery, pediatric urology, gastroenterology, hepatobiliary, genitourinary reconstruction, adolescent gynecology, minimal access surgery, thoracic surgery, and tumor management.

As the Professor and Head of the Department of Pediatric Surgery at KMC Manipal, Dr Vijay has established himself as a leader in his field. His commitment to surgical excellence and patient care has earned him a reputation as one of the most skilled surgeons in the region. He has performed thousands of unique and complex surgeries with successful outcomes.

Commenting on Dr Vijay’s presence at KMC Hospital, Mangalore, Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Operating Officer, KMC Hospital, stated, “We are delighted to welcome Dr Vijay Kumar to our team of healthcare professionals. His presence will undoubtedly enhance our paediatric surgical services and benefit the children and families in our community. With a track record of successfully navigating complex cases from across Karnataka, his profound expertise promises invaluable support to our community’s healthcare needs.”

The comprehensive paediatric care center at KMC Hospital, Dr B R Ambedkar Circle Mangalore offers specialized care for the needs of children including general paediatric care, immunization service, allergy clinic, adolescence clinic, paediatric psychiatry & counseling, paediatric nephrology, paediatric endocrinology, paediatric surgery & paediatric urology.

About Manipal Hospitals:

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 7 million patients annually. Its focus is to develop an affordable, high-quality healthcare framework through its multispecialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and further extend it to out-of-hospital care. With the completion of the acquisition of Medica Synergie hospitals and AMRI Hospitals Limited (acquired in Sept 2023), the integrated network today has a Pan-India footprint of 37 hospitals across 19 cities with 10,500+ beds, and a talented pool. of 5,600+ doctors and an employee strength of over 18,600. Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is NABH, and AAHRPP accredited and most of the hospitals in its network are NABL, ER, and Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence. Manipal Hospitals has also been recognized as the most respected and patient-recommended hospital in India through various consumer surveys.



