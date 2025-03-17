Yenepoya Medical College Hospital Celebrates International Women’s Day & World Kidney Day

Mangalore: Yenepoya Medical College Hospital marked the twin celebration of International Women’s Day and World Kidney Day with a grand event that honored the spirit of womanhood while advocating for kidney health and organ donation awareness. The event witnessed an inspiring blend of medical insights, personal stories of courage, and messages of empowerment. The celebration was held at the 8th Floor EMD Auditorium and was organized by the Yenepoya Medical College Hospital in association with the Yenepoya Institute of Nephro-Urology and Hospital Administration.

The program was hosted by Ms. Niliesha Melita Carvallo, Assistant Hospital Operations Officer from the Department of Hospital Administration. The program commenced with an invocation, setting a solemn and respectful tone for the event. A warm welcome address was delivered by Mr. Nelvin Nelson, Deputy Manager & Coordinator of Transplant & Robotics, who set the stage for an engaging and impactful session.

The event was graced by several distinguished guests who shared their insights on the significance of Women’s Day and World Kidney Day:

Ushaprabha N Nayak – Vice Chairperson, Expert Group of Institutions

Surumi Farhaad Yenepoya – Director, Purchase, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University)

Najma Farooqi – Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Mangalore City

Dhanya Nayak – Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mangalore South

Geetha Kulkarni – Assistant Commissioner of Police, CCRB, Mangalore City

Sunita Saldanha – Dean, Yenepoya Allied & Healthcare Professions & HOD, Hospital Administration, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University)



A major highlight of the event was the felicitation of six extraordinary women kidney donors, who selflessly donated their kidneys to save the lives of their loved ones. Their immense courage and generosity were celebrated as shining examples of human compassion and sacrifice. The felicitation ceremony was conducted by Dr. Santhosh Pai B.H., Professor & HOD, Department of Nephrology. He spoke about the journey of the Nephro-Urology department at Yenepoya and highlighted the department’s achievements in nephrology, kidney transplantation, and renal care, emphasizing the hospital’s commitment to providing state-of-the-art medical services in this field.

The event was presided over by Dr. Habeeb Rahman A.A, Medical Superintendent, Yenepoya Medical College Hospital.

Before the beginning of the program, a powerful awareness video on organ donation was screened to educate the audience. The short film was:

Written and directed by Mr. Augustin Shaju

Filmed and edited by Zenin Hive Group

Enacted by doctors and staff of Yenepoya Medical College Hospital



The event concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Mujeeb Rahiman, Professor & HOD, Department of Urology. The event concluded with the singing of the National Anthem, marking the end of a memorable and impactful celebration.