Yenepoya Medical College Launches Vaccination Helpline 8904181943

Mangaluru: The Department of Paediatrics, Yenepoya Medical College has launched a vaccination helpline on April 4. This helpline is initiated to help parents with immunization for their children.

The chief guest for this program was Dr Harshith GC, Surveillance Medical Officer WHO, Mangalore. He addressed the gathering and appreciated the initiation of this helpline for promoting vaccination Dr M S Moosabba, Principal, Dr Prakash R M Saldanha, Vice-Principal, Dr Abhay Nirgude, Dean, Faculty of Medicine, Yenepoya Medical College, Dr Sahana K S, Professor & HOD, Department of Paediatrics, Dr Anitha S Prabhu, Professor, Department of Paediatrics graced the occasion with their presence.

Dr Sahana K S informed that there may be so many hindrances that would have prevented parents from getting their children vaccinated on time.

Through this helpline, we are addressing all their concerns and queries through the phone call. There may be so many other instances where there may be missed/delayed vaccines or parents are traveling abroad / following a dog bite or any other injury from metallic sharp objects, optional vaccines / COVID vaccines where parents may need clarification. In the above scenario, parents can approach us and discuss over the phone.

The principal and Vice Principal spoke on this occasion and informed that the primary purpose of starting this helpline is to promote vaccination of all children by answering all the doubts the parents may have about vaccination.

Helpline will be operating between 9:00 am to 3:00 pm on all the weekdays. The Paediatricians of Yenepoya Medical College will answer the calls.

Helpline No. 8904181943

This initiative is taken up by the Paediatric department as a part of the 25-year celebration of Yenepoya Medical College, to promote vaccination of all children and protect them from diseases.