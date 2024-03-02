Yenepoya Medical College planned a variety of events to mark its Silver Jubilee year celebration in 2024

Mangaluru: Yenepoya Medical College, one of the constituent institutions of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Deralakatte, Mangaluru, in its twenty-fifth year of service to humanity, has planned a series of events for the various stakeholders to mark its Silver Jubilee Celebrations commencing from March 2024.

A Silver Jubilee Organizing committee has been formed to undertake activities, which has planned health talks, a medical exhibition, first aid training for school teachers, a marathon, a Go-green campaign, school competitions, a Best NGO award, an HPV Vaccine drive, sports and cultural competitions and Alumni day events. Further, a weeklong valedictory program is planned in July with a variety of events.

As part of this celebration, a logo launching program is scheduled to be held on Monday, 4 March 2024, at the University campus Deralakatte at 4 pm. Dr Y. Abdulla Kunhi, Honorable Chancellor, Dr M. Vijayakumar, Honorable Vice Chancellor and Dr Gangadhara Somayaji, Registrar of Yenepoya (Deemed to University) will grace the occasion. The Silver Jubilee Organizing Committee office bearers, Deans of various educational institutions, HODs, faculty members, students, and alumni association members will be present for the program.



