Fifth Cruise Vessel MS Hamburg arrives at New Mangalore Port

Mangaluru: The fifth cruise vessel of the season, MS Hamburg, arrived at the New Mangalore Port Authority this morning at 8:00 AM. The ship arrived in the port carrying 270 passengers onboard, along with 151 crew members. The passengers were given a traditional welcome while disembarking from the ship. The tourists were overjoyed to see the various cultural attractions made available for them in the cruise lounge.

Many preparations were made to make sure that the tourists have a splendid experience, including medical screening, multiple immigration and customs counters for swift movement, buses and special taxis for transportation around Mangalore city, meditation centre by Ministry of AYUSH, Virtual Reality Experience Zone, free WIFI by NMPA & Selfie stand depicting Mangalore’s Yakshagana Art form by Ministry of Tourism.

To ensure a seamless immigration process for a potentially large number of passengers, the NMPA has taken commendable steps. The port authority has installed nearly 40 cubicles dedicated to immigration. This foresight will significantly reduce waiting time and enhance the overall experience for arriving cruise passengers.

Tourists were later entertained by various cultural dance programs including the Tulu folk dance. The passengers visited various tourist destinations, such as the Karkala Gomateshwara Temple, the 1000 Pillar Temple at Moodabidri, Soans farm, Achal Cashew Factory, Gokarnanatha Temple, St. Aloysius Chapel, the Local Market, and Traditional Homes in the city. Embarking on their onward journey, tourists received colourful souvenirs depicting Mangalore’s rich cultural heritage. The ship departed at 1700 Hrs for its next destination, Mormugao Port.