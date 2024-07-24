Yenepoya Medical College Yoga Marathon; Two world records on the same day

Mangaluru: Yenepoya Medical College organizing a 25 hours marathon yoga teaching on the occasion of its Silver Jubilee has created two new records in the Golden Book of Records.

Yoga Guru Kushalappa Gowda provided 25 hours of continuous Yoga teaching starting on 22nd July 2024 at 09:00 am and ending at 10:00 am on July 23rd, 2024 making a world record for the “Longest Yoga lesson” of 25 hours of continuous training day and night, recording a personnel record for Kushalappa Gowda of Yenepoya (Deemed University). The training session saw the participation of 3,658 participants across 17 batches for the 25 Hour long duration.

A second world record was announced for Yenepoya Medical College Institution under the title “Most Healthcare Professionals Attending Yoga Session” by providing 1.5 hours of Yoga sessions each of 25 hours duration under Medical Education Institution. The training session was attended by 2,693 healthcare professionals.

These two records were awarded by the Golden Book of Record Management Judge, Dr Manish Vishnoi, Asia Head of Golden Book of Records who was present throughout the event at the Yendurance Zone, in Yenepoya Campus at Deralakatte where the 25-hour-long training session was held. Personal Golden Book of Records was handed over to Kushalappa Gowda. The Golden Book of Records given to the Yenepoya Medical College was presented to the Principal of Yenepoya Medical College, Dr M. S. Musabba.

This moment was graced with the presence of Vice-Chancellor of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) Dr M Vijayakumar, Dr Gangadhara Somayaji, Registrar, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Rev. Dr Praveen Martis SJ, Vice-Chancellor St. Aloysius College, Dr Himani, Yoga Consultant, Ayush Ministry Delhi, Dr Ashwini Dutt Dean Academics Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Dr Prakash Saldana, Vice Principal, Yenepoya Medical College, Dr Abhay Nirgude, Dean Yenepoya Medical College, Dr Habib Rehman Medical Superintendent, Yenepoya Medical College Hospital, Dr Ashwini Shetty, Director- Directorate of Outreach & Extension, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University).