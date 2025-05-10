Yenepoya Nursing College: A Beacon of Excellence in Nursing Education and Research

Mangalore: Are you aspiring to build a successful career in nursing backed by world-class education, global exposure, and top-tier facilities? Yenepoya Nursing College, Mangaluru, a premier institution under Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), is redefining nursing education in India through innovation, academic excellence, and holistic development.

Why Yenepoya Nursing College?

Yenepoya Nursing College, a proud constituent of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Mangaluru, is redefining the standards of nursing education in India. With a rich legacy of over 23 years in Nursing education, Yenepoya Nursing College is known for its academic rigor, holistic approach, and global outlook, the college is a hub for nurturing highly skilled, compassionate, and research-driven nursing professionals.

Programs Offered

1. BSc Nursing (4 Years):

Combines theory with clinical training at Yenepoya’s 1250-bed teaching hospital. Includes value-added modules like Critical Care, Geropsychiatric Nursing, and Disaster Management.

2. Post Basic BSc Nursing (2 Years):

For registered nurses looking to advance their careers. Includes specialized electives in Forensic Nursing, Palliative Care, and more.

3. MSc Nursing:

Specializations include Medical-Surgical, Mental Health, Child Health, Community Health, and Obstetrics & Gynecology. Prepares students for roles in education, research, and administration.

4. PhD in Nursing:

Doctoral-level training with strong faculty mentorship and university-backed research support.

All programs are approved by the Indian Nursing Council (INC) and Karnataka State Nursing Council (KSNC).

What Sets Yenepoya Nursing College Apart?

World-Class Facilities: Smart classrooms, high-speed Wi-Fi, and modern labs create an interactive learning environment.

Smart classrooms, high-speed Wi-Fi, and modern labs create an interactive learning environment. Advanced Simulation Centre: VR-enabled, hands-on simulations in a safe, real-time setting.

VR-enabled, hands-on simulations in a safe, real-time setting. Unmatched Clinical Exposure: Training in multi-specialty hospitals and community health centers.

Training in multi-specialty hospitals and community health centers. Interdisciplinary Training & Activities: Regular inter-professional education sessions, collaborative simulations, and clinical rounds with students from other health sciences foster teamwork and holistic patient care.

Regular inter-professional education sessions, collaborative simulations, and clinical rounds with students from other health sciences foster teamwork and holistic patient care. Academic & Community-Based Group Projects: Students engage in both academic research and community outreach initiatives, applying theoretical knowledge to practical, real-world challenges and contributing to community health.

Students engage in both academic research and community outreach initiatives, applying theoretical knowledge to practical, real-world challenges and contributing to community health. Value-Added Programs: A wide range of additional courses such as Cambridge English course, Personality Development, Geropsychiatric Nursing, Forensic Nursing, and Professionalism in Nursing etc to enhance core competencies and improve employability.

A wide range of additional courses such as Cambridge English course, Personality Development, Geropsychiatric Nursing, Forensic Nursing, and Professionalism in Nursing etc to enhance core competencies and improve employability. Global Collaborations: International exchange programs and internships offer global career pathways.

International exchange programs and internships offer global career pathways. Strong Research Culture: Seed grants and faculty-guided research projects for undergraduates and postgraduates alike.

Seed grants and faculty-guided research projects for undergraduates and postgraduates alike. Diverse Student Body: Welcomes students from across the globe, including the USA, Nigeria, Nepal, and the Middle East.

Welcomes students from across the globe, including the USA, Nigeria, Nepal, and the Middle East. Expert Faculty: Qualified professionals with PG and PhDs, offering personalized mentoring.

Qualified professionals with PG and PhDs, offering personalized mentoring. Community Outreach: Regular health camps, school programs, and rural health initiatives for real-world learning.

Regular health camps, school programs, and rural health initiatives for real-world learning. Holistic Student Life: Engaging activities through NSS, Youth Red Cross, cultural events, and sports.

Engaging activities through NSS, Youth Red Cross, cultural events, and sports. Residential & Support Services: Safe, well-equipped hostels and dedicated student welfare support.

Career & Placement

The Placement and Career Guidance Cell ensures excellent job opportunities in India and abroad. Strong alumni networks, MoUs with reputed healthcare institutions, and a dedicated support system prepare students for success.

Start Your Journey

Whether you are just beginning or looking to advance in your nursing career, Yenepoya Nursing College offers the perfect blend of education, experience, and exposure.

Ready to make a difference?

Visit yenepoya.edu.in or contact the admissions team to learn more.

Apply now and become part of a legacy of leaders!

Email: yncoffice@yenepoya.edu.in

Website: www.yenepoya.edu.in

Phone No: 8904181946 / 8904181947