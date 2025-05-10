Yenepoya Hospital Successfully Performs Complex Craniofacial Surgery on Infant

Mangalore: A team of surgeons at Yenepoya Medical College Hospital has successfully completed a complex craniofacial surgery on a one-year-old, Master. Khaza Mainuddin Hubbali, offering him a renewed chance at a healthy and fulfilling life. The procedure was performed at the Centre for Craniofacial Anomalies and the Department of Neurosurgery.

The four-hour operation, led by Dr. Srinivas Gosla Reddy, Dr. Manoj HP, and Dr. H. Hari Kishore Bhat, aimed to correct synostotic trigonocephaly, a cranial defect causing deformity of the cranium. The intricate procedure involved the utilization of advanced 3D imaging, precise microsurgical techniques, and the implementation of personalized implants, all geared toward ensuring comprehensive functional, neurological, and aesthetic restoration.

The surgical team was supported by a dedicated group of specialists, including Dr. Vinayak B Nayak (Pediatric and Cardiac Anesthetist), Dr. Smitha (Neuro Anesthetist), and Dr. Mithun HK (Pediatrician), who played a crucial role in the child’s post-operative recovery.

“This surgery is a testament to the advancements in craniofacial reconstruction and the dedication of our multidisciplinary team,” stated Dr. Akhter Husain, Director of the Centre for Craniofacial Anomalies. “Our goal is always to enhance the patient’s quality of life and confidence.”

Master. Hubbali has recovered remarkably well, exhibiting significant morphofunctional improvement. His family has expressed immense satisfaction with the positive outcome of the surgery.

Dr. Husain further highlighted that the Centre for Craniofacial Anomalies is supported by The Smile Train for cleft surgeries and related procedures, underscoring the importance of a strong multidisciplinary approach in achieving successful patient outcomes. He also emphasized that the center is fully equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to address a wide range of Craniofacial Anomalies.



