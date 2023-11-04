Yenepoya Nursing College Celebrates 18th Graduation Day

Mangaluru: The Yenepoya Nursing College celebrated its 18th Graduation Day on November 4, 2023, at the Yendurance Zone, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) campus, Deralakkatte. A total of 140 students, comprising undergraduates and postgraduates, were conferred their degrees. The event commenced with a procession of the graduates, followed by an invocation. Dr Leena KC, the Dean, presided over the proceedings.

The guest of honour for the day was Rev.Sr. Jacintha D’Souza, Principal, Father Muller College of Nursing, Kankanady, Mangaluru. She highlighted the essential qualities that nurses should possess, including commitment, compassion, and skill, to achieve success in their profession. She also emphasized the idea that, regardless of their positions, nurses should aim to be a blessing to all.

Dr Roy.K.George, the National President of the Trained Nurses Association of India and Principal, of Baby Memorial College of Nursing, Kozhikode, Kerala, was the chief guest. He stressed the importance of staying updated and acknowledged the critical role played by nurses during the pandemic and encouraged them to take pride in their profession.

Candidates were presented by heads of departments, Mrs Janet Miranda and Mr Gireesh GR. Outstanding students with exceptional academic performance received medals and certificates.

Dr Priya Reshma Aranha, Vice Principal, welcomed the gathering. Dr Renita Priya D’Souza, Associate Professor, delivered the vote of thanks.