Capt John P Menezes, FICS to Speak at ICMA XXII, DUBAI 2023

Capt John Prasad Menezes, FICS to Speak at ICMA XXII, DUBAI 2023

Mangaluru: Capt John P Menezes, Chairman, The Institute of Chartered Ship Brokers, E India Branch, Chennai will be one of the two speakers from India at the International Congress of Maritime Arbitrators (ICMA) to be held at Jumeirah Emirate Towers, Dubai from 5th to 10th November 2023.

The International Congress of Maritime Arbitrators (ICMA) is a cornerstone event for maritime and commercial arbitrators, legal experts, and the global shipping industry. This prestigious occasion provides a platform for insightful deliberations, fostering knowledge exchange and professional engagement.

ICMA is not a conventional organization; it’s a series of conferences that is convened every 2 to 3 years with the unified objective of advancing maritime arbitration practices worldwide. This Congress encompasses delegates from over 25 countries, and approximately 72 thought-provoking papers are to be presented at the Dubai Event.

The First ICMA Conference was held in Moscow in 1972. Now, the first historic Congress to be held in the vibrant Middle East will have the presentation of the Cedric Barclay Memorial Lecture by the Hon Sir Bernard Eder, Former Barrister and English High Court Judge

Capt Menezes will be presenting the paper entitled, ‘Marine Debris/ Litter, Conflicts, Challenges, and Maritime Laws’. This presentation will cover the following aspects: ● Perception and Nomenclature. ● Types of Marine Debris/Litter and its evolution and impact on human and marine life. ● Challenges faced due to eco litter and steps taken to overcome them. ● The ocean is not a dumping ground; Oceans do not belong to society; Oceans belong to Mother Earth and Nature. ● Evolution of maritime laws for treatment of waste generated and prevention of marine debris/litter. ● Sustainable development goals – Biological diversity (Flora and Fauna) ● Biodiversity of the Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ), the recent new High Seas Treaty 2023 adopted by the UN General Assembly on 19th June 2023, its key provisions and entry into force. ● Two Case studies.

In the past Capt. Menezes has presented papers on Maritime Arbitration at ICMA XVII Hamburg in 2009, ICMA XIX Hong Kong in 2015, ICMA XX Copenhagen in 2017.

The PPT presentation of Capt Menezes’s paper will be available at the website www.menezesarbitration.com from 11th November 2023.