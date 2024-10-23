Yenepoya Pharmacy College & Research Centre Holds 3rd Graduation Ceremony and Alumni Meet 2024

Mangalore: Yenepoya Pharmacy College & Research Centre, a distinguished constituent of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) located in Deralakatte, Mangaluru, proudly celebrated its 3rd graduation ceremony for the outgoing B.Pharm and D.Pharm students, alongside the Alumni Meet 2024, on October 22, 2024. The event witnessed the graduation of 95 students who received their certificates in recognition of their academic achievements.

Noteworthy among the graduates, Ms. Shadiya Banu was awarded a gold medal for her outstanding performance in the B.Pharm program, while Ms. Swafa Hasna and Mrs. Samaru were honored with the prestigious Academic Excellence Award for their respective achievements in the D.Pharm and M.Pharm programs.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of esteemed chief guest Dr. Srinivas Muthalik, Principal and Professor at Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, MAHE. The event also featured guest of honor Mr. Pramod Hegde, Chairman and Managing Director of Medorganics India Pvt. Ltd., Mangaluru. The program was presided over by Dr. Mohammed Gulzar Ahmed, Principal and Dean of Yenepoya Pharmacy College.

Notable attendees included Dr. Rokeya Sultana, Vice-Principal, along with Heads of Departments such as Dr. Treesa PV, Dr. Ayesha Sultana, Mrs. Deeksha Rai, and Mr. Mohammed Asif Iqbal. The organizing committee, spearheaded by Mr. Abdul Rahaman and Mrs. Prajitha Biju, participated in the event where they collectively launched the college’s annual magazine, placement brochure, and an M.Pharm Pharmaceutics textbook.

In a celebration of alumni success, Mr. Mohammed Anees, CEO of Solukraft—a startup focused on developing affordable drug delivery pens for the Indian market—and Ms. Shaheeda, Pharmacist at KMC Hospital Attavar, were each presented with the Best Alumni Award 2024, highlighting their significant contributions to the field of pharmacy.

The event not only marked a significant milestone for the graduates but also fostered a spirit of camaraderie among alumni and current students, further strengthening the vibrant community at Yenepoya Pharmacy College & Research Centre.