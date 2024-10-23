Kuwait Pangala Association Hosts Successful Blood Donation Campaign in Collaboration with Central Blood Bank

Kuwait: The Kuwait Pangala Association (KPA) successfully organized a blood donation campaign in collaboration with the Central Blood Bank Jabriya on October 18, 2024. The event, which took place from 1 PM to 6 PM, witnessed an impressive turnout, with over 55 community members generously donating blood.

The initiative aimed to highlight the urgent need for blood donations and to motivate community involvement in this vital activity. Dedicated volunteers from the KPA played an essential role in the planning and execution of the event, ensuring a smooth and inviting atmosphere for all participants.

“The turnout exceeded our expectations,” expressed Roshan Martis, the President of the Kuwait Pangala Association. “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who participated and donated. Every drop counts, and together we can make a significant impact on our community’s health.”

The partnership with the Central Blood Bank Jabriya proved crucial in the success of the event, as they provided qualified medical personnel and essential equipment, ensuring the safety and comfort of all donors. The blood collected during the campaign will be instrumental in saving lives, and supporting patients across Kuwait who require transfusions.

The Kuwait Pangala Association remains committed to promoting health initiatives within the community and encourages more individuals to consider blood donation in the future, emphasizing the critical importance of this selfless act in enhancing public health.