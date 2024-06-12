Yenepoya Research Centre & NSS unit champions Global Warming Awareness & Tree Planting Initiative

Mangaluru: The National Service Scheme Unit of Yenepoya Research Centre in association with the Centre for Environmental Studies, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) conducted an awareness program titled “Global Warming” on 11th June 2024 to mark its commitment to Scientific Social Responsibility.

The event began with a unique plant-watering ceremony to emphasize the importance of caring for nature. Dr Rekha P.D., Director of Yenepoya Research Centre, addressed the gathering, followed by a guest lecture from Mr P. Shridhar, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Forest Department, Mangaluru on the importance of green cover in mitigating global warming. He discussed the current state of forest reserves, and the critical role of tree planting in combating climate change, and emphasized that India’s National Forest Policy recommends 33% forest cover, while Karnataka’s has fallen to around 9% due to urbanization. This underscores the urgent need for forest conservation to maintain ecological balance.

To encourage the attendees to plant more trees, around 150 saplings and seed balls of different varieties of plants such as sandalwood, gooseberry, golden shower, jackfruit, wood apple, banyan, and jamun were distributed. Just as the phrase goes ‘Each one, teach one, how to plant one”, saplings were also planted by chief guest, Mr P. Shridhar along with the other dignitaries and faculty members to inspire everyone to take the first step in conserving nature.

In conjunction with this program, an e-poster competition was held with the theme, “Restoration of Earth from Desertification & Drought (REDD)” to enlighten the young minds. The first place was shared between Ms. Isha Shanavas and Ms. Shuaiza Shakil, from 3rd-year B.Sc., Yenepoya College of Arts, Science, Commerce, and Management in the UG/PG/Intern category, whereas the first and second places respectively were won by Ms Sophia M and Ms Hemavathi K.N. of Yenepoya Research Centre in research fellows’ category. Dr Rekha P. D., Director of Yenepoya Research Centre, Dr Ashwini S Shetty, NSS Program Co-ordinator, Director, Directorate of Extension & outreach, Dr Bhagya Sharma, Director, Centre for Environmental Studies and Dr Asif Hameed, Program Officer, NSS YRC were present during the event along with the NSS volunteers Mr Joel, Ms Rowena, Ms Manvitha, Ms Amina, Mr Sesha, Ms Sreelakshmi, and Ms Deepika.