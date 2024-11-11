Yenepoya School of Allied Health Sciences Celebrates World Stroke Day with Awareness Walkathon and Program

Mangaluru: The Yenepoya School of Allied Health Sciences took a significant step in spreading awareness about stroke by organizing a Walkathon on October 26, 2024. The event, which started from the Yenepoya Medical College Hospital main gate to Deralakatte (Atithi Satkaar), aimed to educate people about the risks and prevention of stroke.

In addition to the Walkathon, the departments of Neuroscience Technology and Cardiovascular Technology conducted a program on October 30, 2024, to commemorate World Stroke Day. The program began with an introduction by 2023 batch NST students, followed by an invocation and welcome address by 2023 batch Cardiovascular Technology students.

Dr. B H Sripathi Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) delivered the presidential address, Chief Guest Dr. Salma Suhana, MBBS, MD, DM, Associate Professor Stage I, Yenepoya Medical College also spoke on the occasion. The 2022 batch students presented on “Combating Stroke: Latest Research and Technological Advancements”. The Poster Competition was Judged by Dr. Salma Suhana and Mr. Salman Sabir spoke on the Management of Stroke.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by the 2023 batch Neuroscience Technology students. World Stroke Day is observed annually on October 29 to raise awareness about stroke prevention and treatment.