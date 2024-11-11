MRPL Sweeps Eight Prestigious Awards at PRCI Global Convention

Mangaluru: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) made a stellar impression at the 18th Global Convention of the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI), held in Mangaluru on November 8-9, 2024.

MRPL emerged as a top performer, securing eight awards and finishing among the top three in the “PRCI Excellence Awards” for corporate entities, surpassing 73 other competing organizations.

MRPL’s awards spanned eight categories, including Best Community Impact Communication, Internal Channel Award, Government Communication Films, Healthcare Communication Films and Motivational Films.

Notable personalities, including P. Krishna Bhat, Ravi Kiran, and Dr. Mamata Lala, presented the awards.

MRPL’s leadership also received individual recognition:

1. Shri Krishna Hegde Miyar, Group General Manager, received the “Excellence in Administration” award.

2. Shri Rudolph Noronha, Chief General Manager of Corporate Branding and Communications, was honored for “Excellence in Corporate Communication.”

These awards were presented by Shri Shripad Yesso Nayak, Minister of State for Power & New and Renewable Energy, alongside PRCI leaders M.B. Jayaram and Geetha Shakar.

The PRCI awards celebrate excellence in public relations and corporate communication, recognizing organizations and professionals who excel in strengthening public perception, building brand reputation, and fostering meaningful stakeholder engagement.

MRPL’s accolades reflect its dedication to effective communication, social responsibility, and community engagement.