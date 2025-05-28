Yenepoya University’s Master of Public Health Program: A Catalyst for Advancing Public Health

Mangaluru: Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) is making significant strides in public health education through its comprehensive Master of Public Health (MPH) program. Housed within the Department of Public Health, this two-year program is meticulously designed to cultivate skilled professionals equipped to address the multifaceted challenges of modern public health and improve the overall well-being of communities.

The MPH program distinguishes itself by providing students with a robust understanding of the developmental, social, and health factors that profoundly impact lives and shape global health strategies. The curriculum is strategically crafted to empower graduates to effectively tackle health issues at local, national, and international levels. Students gain the necessary expertise to translate theoretical knowledge into practical applications within plans, programs, and policies aimed at improving public health outcomes.

The interdisciplinary nature of the syllabus is a key strength, seamlessly integrating principles from public health, science, management, policy, and behavioral studies. This inclusive approach ensures that students from diverse academic backgrounds can readily grasp core concepts and develop specialized expertise in a wide range of public health domains.

The MPH program at Yenepoya University employs a diverse range of pedagogical methods to optimize student learning. Interactive lectures, experiential learning opportunities, seminars, discussions, journal clubs, and independent self-directed learning are all integral components of the educational experience. Furthermore, the program emphasizes practical exposure through visits and internships at prominent national and international institutions, bridging the gap between academic theory and real-world application.

A core tenet of the program is to cultivate “sensitivity” within students, fostering compassionate and insightful professionals who possess a deep understanding of complex public health issues. This approach transcends traditional academic training, nurturing graduates who are not only knowledgeable but also deeply committed to improving the lives of others.

A research paper is a mandatory component of the final year, providing students with invaluable experience in conducting rigorous research. Faculty research supervisors, possessing expertise in diverse areas, provide comprehensive support and guidance to students throughout the research process, enabling them to achieve their research objectives effectively.

The Department of Public Health has forged strategic partnerships with the Edward and Cynthia Institute of Public Health (ECIPH, Mangaluru) to facilitate industry-based learning. Additionally, a collaboration with Charles Sturt University, Australia, provides opportunities for specialization, further enhancing practical learning and advanced knowledge in specialized subject areas. The faculty comprises experts in epidemiology, qualitative research, global health, occupational health, public health nutrition, demography, information technology, behavioral science, and maternal health.

The program equips students with comprehensive research skills, empowering them to generate evidence-based recommendations for policy changes. Students are trained to effectively disseminate their research findings through research papers, policy briefs, working papers, and case studies. The Department of Public Health actively promotes academic discourse through symposiums, conferences, and other events, fostering public speaking and writing skills among students. Furthermore, the department provides support to students seeking to publish their research in peer-reviewed journals.

Through active engagement with the National Service Scheme (NSS), students participate in community service initiatives that promote local health and wellness. These activities, including immunization campaigns, cleanliness drives, awareness programs, and blood donation camps, establish strong connections between public health principles and community needs. Students gain invaluable exposure to field realities through participation in health camps and outreach activities.

Recognizing the importance of career development, the program assists students in securing internships and job opportunities. Graduates of the MPH program can pursue diverse and rewarding career paths within United Nations agencies, non-governmental organizations, research centers, academic institutions, governmental organizations, and private firms engaged in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. The department supports students through industry-level workshops, resume-writing assistance, networking opportunities, and interview preparation.

Yenepoya (Deemed to be University)’s Master of Public Health program is demonstrably committed to fostering the next generation of public health leaders, equipped with the knowledge, skills, and compassion necessary to address the evolving challenges of public health and improve the well-being of communities worldwide.