Yoga and Technology: Key pillars of CISF’s transformation under PM Modi

New Delhi: On the occasion of CISF Raising Day, a video related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi was shared on Modi Story, a popular social media handle on X, in which former DG of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Sheel Vardhan Singh highlights the progress of CISF under the guidance of PM Modi.

The video explained how CISF has been transformed into a strong and capable force for the 21st century due to the ideas and suggestions of Prime Minister Modi.

Sheel Vardhan Singh said that CISF is a multi-dimensional force, which includes important tasks like aviation security, Metro security, VIP security and fire security. He particularly mentioned the fire wing, which works for fire safety in industrial areas. Under the guidance of PM Modi, CISF launched the ‘District Fire Prevention Scheme’, under which fire incidents were assessed in 100 districts and the staff there were trained.

In addition, guidance was given to add layers of security in multi-modal connectivity under PM Gati Shakti Yojana, which further strengthened the security system of CISF. He said that now using the GIS system, CISF can track the status and security details of the project online.

Sheel Vardhan Singh said that drone training has also been started in CISF, and so far 21 batches have been trained as drone operators. Apart from this, Yoga has also been included for mental health in CISF under the leadership of PM Modi, which has reduced the suicide rate of employees by 40 per cent.

Overall, under the guidance of PM Modi, CISF has not only strengthened its security system but has also made improvements in the field of technology and mental health, which is an example for Indian security forces.

CISF Raising Day is celebrated every year on March 10 to mark the founding of the Central Industrial Security Force in 1969.