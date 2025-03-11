Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill 2024 passed in Assembly amidst Oppn walkout

Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill 2024, which aims to decentralise governance of Bengaluru city by forming multiple corporations, was passed in the Legislative Assembly today amidst the walkout by the opposition.

“Bengaluru in its current form is difficult to govern, even the Opposition members admit it. The city has grown way beyond the boundaries set up by its founder Kempe Gowda and it can’t be reversed,” stated Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, who is also the Bengaluru Development Minister.

“The Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill 2024 will address all the challenges. I would like to thank all the members who participated in the discussion on the Bill and I understand some of their concerns,” Shivakumar, said participating in the discussion on the Bill.

“We are not trying to break Bengaluru, but we are trying to strengthen it instead. We are trying to uphold the reputation of the city. Bengaluru is a global city which attracts people from all over the world,” he said.

“Bengaluru district was earlier divided into three districts. Udupi was carved out of Dakshina Kannada. Gadag and Haveri districts were formed. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is being divided with the intention of improving governance. Some are of the opinion that grants may become an issue with this decentralisation. As per the 75th Amendment, we can’t transfer the local body funds to something else. The Bill also provides for the government to help out financially weaker local bodies,” he said.

BJP MP Ashwath Narayan raised objection to giving voting rights to nominated members.

Shivakumar stated the Greater Bengaluru Authority will not have any nominated members.

Some members have raised that the CM doesn’t have time for Bengaluru-related issues. As much as 25 per cent of the state lives in Bengaluru and it is the duty of the CM to attend to them.

It will also help faster decision making, Lack of quick decision making has affected many projects in the past. Had we completed Peripheral Ring Road when it was announced, it would have been completed in Rs 3000-4000 crores. Today, the cost has escalated to Rs 26,000 crores, Shivakumar stated.

“We are trying to give a new direction to Bengaluru. We intend to make Bengaluru a global city with this new law. It is a sacred Bill. With the city growing rapidly, it is difficult for one commissioner and one chief engineer to run the city. Keeping in mind the future needs, we are forming seven corporations. We have brought in some changes with respect to the planning of the city. The Bill gives sufficient power to the MLAs. It provides for Ward Committees. MLAs and MPs would be members of the corporations, CM is the president and district in-charge ministers are vice presidents,” he explained.

“The Greater Bengaluru Authority includes the CEOs, commissioners and MDs of police, BWSSB, BMTC, BMRTC, disaster management authority, Fire department, traffic police, slum development board, BESCOM, BMLTA, BDA among others. All of them have been given responsibilities. The Bill provides for the formulation of up to 7 corporations in Bengaluru city. A decision on the number of corporations would be taken in consultation with the MLAs. Each corporation must have at least 10 lakh population and have a revenue collection of at least Rs 300 crore. All corporations will be named after Bengaluru with second names indicating specific regions,” he said.

He added that the Bill ensures that assembly constituencies are not divided between corporations. The tenure of the corporation has been fixed at 5 years. Each corporation will have about 100 to 150 members. The tenure of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor has been increased to two and a half years,” he stated.

Replying to concerns raised by Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka and BJP MLA S. R. Vishwanath, the Deputy Chief Minister said, “Bengaluru was one district earlier, but it was later divided into Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural and Ramanagara. It was also done keeping in mind ease of governance. This Bill also intends to the same now.”



