Yogi govt to celebrate Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth centenary year with fanfare



Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that late Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the ‘Ajat Shatru’ of politics and the state government will celebrate his birth centenary in a big way.

He said that Vajpayee possessed remarkable abilities to work in both favourable and challenging situations.

Speaking at the Atal Geet Ganga Programme, organised on the eve of former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Vajpayee’s birth anniversary, Yogi said that he laid the foundation for schemes benefiting the poor, significant infrastructure projects, and got global recognition and honour for India.

“It is also a wonderful coincidence that this year marks the centenary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth. He was born on December 25, 1924. Throughout the year, there will be various programmes, and on December 25, 2024, we will have the opportunity to witness a grand celebration,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that Vajpayee proved during his tenure as the Prime Minister how stable governments can be beneficial. “The tradition continues today. He explained that even while working for a long time, one can serve the people with values, ideals, and dedication. Within India, they can implement large-scale programmes tailored to the development of the country. Whether on domestic or international fronts, Atal Bihari paved the way,” Yogi remarked.

The Chief Minister said that Vajpayee once stated, “My Lord, never grant me such heights that I cannot embrace others.”

“Look at his compassion. We often talk about big things, but if empathy is not there for the poor, common people, youth, and women, then we do not have the right to call ourselves human. Vajpayee gave a new direction to Indian politics,” he added.

“Currently, under Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi’s leadership, we all are witnessing a new manifestation of Indian politics based on that foundation”, Yogi pointed out.

The Chief Minister said that the ‘Atal Geet Ganga’ marked the beginning of a year-long programme. During the Atal Bihari’s centenary celebration, the state government would organise grand events at the development block, gram panchayat, district, commissionerate, college, university, Assembly, and state levels.

“The government aims to encourage hidden talents by providing a platform for new individuals to come forward. Scholarships will also be released. Efforts will be made to bring the values of great personalities like Vajpayee back into Indian politics, as well as inspire the younger generation to conduct research on Vajpayee,” he said.