Yogi to unveil Chaudhary Charan Singh’s statue on Dec 23



Lucknow: In a clear attempt to woo the Jat community, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to unveil a 51-foot-high statue of former Prime Minister and farmer leader, late Chaudhary Charan Singh in Moradabad district’s Bellary tehsil on his birth anniversary on December 23.

The inauguration of the statue by the Chief Minister is being seen as a politically crucial move ahead of the 2024 general elections, especially in western Uttar Pradesh where the LD, a party being led by Charan Singh’s grandson Jayant Chaudhary who is currently an alliance partner of the SP, is considered to wield considerable influence.

Constructed by the Akhil UP Jat Mahasabha, this will be Singh’s tallest statue in the world.

Jitendra Chaudhary, president of the Akhil UP Jat Mahasabha, said the theme of the statue is education and in addition to the statue, the 7 bigha land where it will be installed, will have an auditorium, a 100-bed old age home, library and a Jat building where classes for Jat children will be held.

The land was donated by Jitendra while the funds of Rs 2.5 crore for the project have been crowdsourced.

“Chaudhary Charan Singh Smarak Evam Shikshak Sansthan is a Trust formed for this project. Its members include Uttar Pradesh minister Laxmi Narain Chaudhary, former IAS officers S.K. Verma, B.K. Pawar and Anil Raj Singh, former judge R.A. Singh and former generals, Gen S,S. Ahlawat and Gen Pawar,” Jitendra Chaudhary said.