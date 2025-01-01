Young author Ms. Reshel Bretny Fernandes Featured in Empowered Pen Magazine 2025

In the magazine EMPOWERED PEN of 2025 Authors of India TAOI and DRDC literary council Authors edition New Delhi Ms. Reshel Bretny Fernandes, a young author and orator from Mangaluru has been featured regarding her accomplishments in the literary field at the International National and State and other levels with honours from different organisations.

She has been regarded as to be known for two books ESSAYS on collective topics which is a glimpse into societal concepts a thought process for moulding society and a magnificent topic Bharat @2047 Role of Youth with pride that she is the first young author to write on magnificent topic dedicating to nation building which is a empowerment to the contemporary society being awarded and regarded as Author of New Era award 2024.

She is the recipient of prestigious awards from renowned organizations. Also, she is applauded for presenting the book to Finance Minister Smt Nirmala Seetharaman and other renowned dignitaries.

She is the daughter of Mr Ronald and Nancy Fernandes (teachers) from Surathkal and studying law at SDM Law College, Mangalore.