Mangalorean Catholic Association of East Coast, USA (MCA-EC) Celebrates 15 Years with a Grand Christmas Gala

New Jersey: The Mangalorean Catholic Association of East Coast, USA (MCA-EC), a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering community and celebrating Mangalorean culture, recently celebrated its 15th anniversary with a Grand Christmas Gala on December 14, 2024, in Edison, New Jersey. Over 275 members from across the East Coast, including New Jersey, New York, Delaware, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts, gathered to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and strengthen community bonds.

The festive spirit began upon arrival, with a captivating Nativity display welcoming guests at the entrance. A winter wonderland-themed Photo Booth invited guests to capture cherished memories, while elegantly handcrafted centerpieces adorned each table, adding a touch of warmth and elegance to the ambiance.

The evening commenced with a festive atmosphere as guests enjoyed the serving of traditional Christmas cake and homemade wine while President John D’Souza raised a celebratory toast. Following the toast, a heartwarming Live Nativity play, featuring a cast of children and adults from various vados, unfolded. This poignant portrayal of Mary and Joseph’s journey beautifully underscored the true meaning of Christmas and highlighted important lessons in the Christmas miracle that embrace every single aspect of God’s desire for us. The MCA-EC choir then captivated the audience with a selection of traditional carols, filling the air with festive cheer. Young and talented emcees, Isha D’Souza and Akhil Lewis, skillfully guided the evening’s program, engaging the audience with lively commentary and organizing exciting spot prizes. Santa Claus delighted the children with a generous distribution of treats and gifts.

The festivities continued with the live band, Prism, setting the stage ablaze with a vibrant mix of Traditional Konkani-Baila to Bollywood to American Pop music. The dance floor came alive as guests of all ages enjoyed lively dances, creating an atmosphere of pure joy and camaraderie. A sumptuous feast awaited guests, featuring a grand buffet of Indian cuisine alongside beloved Mangalorean delicacies including traditional Sanna-Dukra Maas. Throughout the evening, families with young children enjoyed a dedicated Kids Corner with activities designed for their entertainment.

To commemorate the occasion, each family received a special giveaway bag filled with MCA-EC swag, including a traditional Christmas star lantern and a delightful assortment of Kuswar, traditional Mangalorean Christmas treats. Adding to the excitement, the Gala featured a thrilling jackpot prize and exciting raffle draws.

In keeping with the spirit of giving, a portion of the Gala proceeds were donated to two deserving charities: Beloved Bath, a remarkable organization that provides meaningful employment opportunities for individuals with autism, and the Missionaries of Charity, who tirelessly serve the poor and marginalized. This aligns with the MCA-EC’s core values of supporting community initiatives and fostering inclusivity among its members, who represent a well-knit Mangalorean community of over 400 individuals.

Throughout the year, MCA-EC also hosted its Summer Annual Picnic in June and Monthi Fest (Nativity of Mother Mary) in September, further strengthening the bonds within the Mangalorean community.

The MCA-EC extends its sincere gratitude to all members, volunteers, and sponsors who contributed to the success of this memorable celebration. The Association also expresses its deep appreciation for the dedicated service of past board members whose tireless efforts over the past 15 years have been instrumental in connecting people and promoting culture within this community.

2024-2025 MCA-EC Executive Committee:

President- John D’Souza

Vice President- Joy Santhosh

Treasurer- Cleon Monis

Regional Coordinator- Dileeni Monteiro

Secretary- Alan D’Souza.