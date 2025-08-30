Young Author Presents ‘Bharat at 2047: Role of Youth’ to Governor of Andhra Pradesh

Moodbidri: In a formal ceremony held in Moodbidri, young author Reshel Bretny Fernandes from Mangalore presented her book, “Bharat at 2047: Role of Youth,” to His Excellency the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Justice Abdul Nazeer. The presentation took place in the presence of distinguished guests, including former Supreme Court Judge, MLA Sri Umanath Kotian, former Minister Sri Abhay Chandra Jain, District Commissioner Sri Darshan, Vice Chancellor PL Dharma, and numerous other advocates and dignitaries.

The book, “Bharat at 2047: Role of Youth,” delves into the prospective and pivotal roles that young people can undertake in the comprehensive development of India, leading up to the year 2047. It examines various facets of nation-building and offers insights into how the youth demographic can actively contribute to achieving the nation’s developmental goals and aspirations.

During the presentation, Justice Abdul Nazeer commended the author for her insightful work and emphasized the importance of engaging the youth in shaping the future of the nation. He acknowledged the significance of understanding the perspectives and ideas of young individuals in formulating policies and strategies for sustainable development.

The event witnessed a gathering of prominent figures from various sectors, including politics, judiciary, education, and administration. MLA Sri Umanath Kotian lauded the author’s initiative and expressed his support for promoting youth involvement in nation-building activities. Former Minister Sri Abhay Chandra Jain echoed similar sentiments and emphasized the need for creating platforms that empower young people to voice their opinions and contribute to the decision-making processes. District Commissioner Sri Darshan and Vice Chancellor PL Dharma also commended the author’s efforts and highlighted the book’s potential to inspire and motivate young minds.

“Bharat at 2047: Role of Youth” is expected to serve as a valuable resource for policymakers, educators, and young individuals alike, fostering a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for India and the crucial role that youth can play in shaping its destiny. The book is now available for purchase at select bookstores and online platforms.