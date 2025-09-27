Young Cyclist Completes 3,300 km Udupi–Ladakh Journey to Promote Environmental Awareness

Udupi: A young cyclist from Kundapur has returned home after completing an extraordinary 3,300-km bicycle journey from Udupi to Ladakh, undertaken to spread awareness about environmental conservation.

The feat was achieved by Dinesh Bovi, son of Parvati and Sheshu Bovi of Hallyhole, Kamalashile village. An alumnus of Kalyanpur Milagres College, Dinesh was felicitated by his alma mater on Saturday in recognition of his achievement.

The felicitation ceremony was attended by Malpe Police Station PSI Anil Kumar, retired professors Dr. Jayaram Shettigar, alumni association leaders Alan Louis, Shekhar Gujjarbetta, Shalet Mathai, and members of the teachers’ association including Ganesh Mesta.

Dinesh began his journey on October 15, 2024, from Udupi and reached Ladakh on September 15, 2025, covering eight states—Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu & Kashmir—over 330 days.

Although the distance could have been covered sooner, access to Thang village in Kashmir, his final destination, is open only six months a year. During the wait, Dinesh spent a month in Mumbai and three months in Gujarat before resuming his ride. He described Chang village in Ladakh as a unique experience, from where Pakistan’s territory is visible.

The journey cost about Rs 1.5 lakh, mostly for food, which was supported by donors and alumni, coordinated by Dr. Vincent Alva, Principal of Milagres College. A cycling enthusiast himself, Dr. Alva provided Dinesh with a bicycle and constant encouragement throughout the expedition.

In an unusual twist, a street dog named Charlie joined Dinesh on the Karnataka-Goa border after he fed her. She accompanied him for 326 days all the way to Ladakh, and returned home with him.

Speaking about his mission, Dinesh said, “I undertook this journey to spread the message of environmental preservation. Initially, my parents were hesitant, but later they fully supported me.”

He recalled his earlier endurance feats, including walking from Udupi to Dharmasthala and cycling 1,500 km to Kanyakumari in 21 days. “Ninety percent of my achievement is because of Dr. Vincent Alva’s support and guidance. His encouragement was instrumental,” Dinesh added.

Expressing pride in his student, Dr. Vincent Alva said, “It gives us immense happiness that Dinesh successfully completed this 11-month cycling journey. Our college always encourages students to pursue such remarkable endeavors and will continue to support any student with similar aspirations.”