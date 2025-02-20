Young Entrepreneur Raghavendra Bhandari Passes Away Due to Cardiac Arrest

Udupi: Raghavendra Bhandari, a young entrepreneur and owner of RV Tours & Travels in Manipal, passed away on Wednesday due to cardiac arrest. He was 44.

A resident of Achchutanagar, near Parkala, Raghavendra was admitted to a private hospital in Manipal after suffering a heart attack, but unfortunately, he did not respond to treatment.

Born to K.N. Shambhu Bhandari, a former soldier from Vittla Karinka in Bantwal, Raghavendra had successfully run his travel business in Manipal for over 15 years.

He is survived by his mother, wife, daughter, brother, and sister. His untimely demise has left his family, friends, and community in shock and sorrow.