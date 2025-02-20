32-year-old Musician Ends Life by Hanging in Udupi

Udupi: A tragic incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon when a 32-year-old musician, Ashwath, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his room near Vidyodaya School, Bailkere.

Ashwath, son of Ramakrishna Devadiga from Shivalli village, Bailkere, took his own life between 2:30 PM and 3:00 PM. Neighbours rushed him to Ajjarakadu District Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The reason behind Ashwath’s suicide is still unknown. The city police station has registered a case.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the state government’s health department helpline at 104 or Tele-MANAS at 14416 for support.