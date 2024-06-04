Young gun Priyanka Jarkiholi upsets BJP’s Annasaheb Jolle in Karnataka’s Chikkodi

Bengaluru: Congress’ Priyanka Jarkiholi, the newcomer contesting her first elections against powerful BJP leader Annasaheb Jolle, emerged winner from the Chikkodi Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka on Tuesday.

Priyanka polled 7.13 lakh votes against the 6.22 lakh votes managed by Annasaheb, thus winning by a margin of 90,834 votes.

Priyanka (27) is the daughter of PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, who is known to be a mass leader of oppressed classes in northern Karnataka.

Annasaheb is known for his political links in New Delhi. His wife and BJP MLA Shashikala Jolle was a minister in the previous BJP government in Karnataka.



