Young Mangalorean Author Reshel Fernandes Receives Commendation from Prime Minister of India

Mangaluru: Reshel Bretny Fernandes, a prodigious author and accomplished orator hailing from Mangaluru, has been recognized by the highest office in India with an official appreciation letter from the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi. The commendation acknowledges Ms. Fernandes’ significant contribution to the discourse surrounding India’s future through her book, “Bharat at 2047: Role of Youth.”

Ms. Fernandes distinguishes herself as the pioneering young author to publish a comprehensive work addressing the pivotal role of young people in shaping India’s trajectory towards the year 2047. Her book has garnered considerable attention and acclaim, evidenced by the numerous awards and accolades bestowed upon it since its publication.

The Prime Minister’s Office, in its communication to Ms. Fernandes, underscored the value of her insightful perspective and the book’s contribution to fostering a deeper understanding of the opportunities and responsibilities that lie before the nation’s youth. The letter serves as a formal acknowledgment of Ms. Fernandes’ dedication to exploring critical themes of national importance and her commitment to engaging with the future of India.



