Youngster Garcia powers Real Madrid into Copa del Rey semis

Madrid: An injury-time goal from youngster Gonzalo Garcia put Real Madrid into the semifinals of the Copa del Rey with a 3-2 win away to Leganes on Thursday (IST).

The 20-year-old Garcia nodded home Brahim Diaz’s cross to the near post in the 93rd minute to give Madrid a win after Leganes had fought back from 0-2 down and appeared to take the game to extra time.

With a vital Madrid derby in La Liga this weekend and a UEFA Champions League playoff against Manchester City next week, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti made a host of changes to his side to avoid any more injuries, Xinhua reports.

Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe were left out of the squad, with Vinicius Jr on the bench, while B-team duo Raul Asencio and Jacobo Ramon both started in central defense, and Arda Guler and Brahim played in midfield.

Leganes played its strongest side and went close after just two minutes through Diego Garcia, whose shot drifted just wide of the post.

Luka Modric put Madrid ahead in the 18th minute when the Croatian connected a pass from Rodrygo and stabbed the ball past goalkeeper Juan Soriano.

It was 2-0 after 25 minutes when Endrick swept home with his left foot after Leganes failed to deal with another dangerous ball from Rodrygo.

Leganes refused to give up and got its reward from the penalty spot six minutes from halftime when Ramon blocked Juan Cruz’s shot with his arm, and Cruz calmly fired home from the spot.

Vinicius replaced Rodrygo at halftime as Ancelotti looked to keep his players as fresh as possible, while Cruz found the net in the 59th minute after his shot deflected off Ferland Mendy to leave goalkeeper Andriy Lunin wrong-footed.

Real Madrid regained control with Vinicius hitting the bar, while Soriano saved from Aurelien Tchouameni and Brahim, while Dani Ceballos fired over the bar, but when it looked as if Madrid would have to play an extra 30 minutes, Garcia popped up to win the game.

On Tuesday, Atletico Madrid beat Getafe 5-0 to book a semifinal spot, while Valencia faces Barcelona and Real Sociedad entertains Osasuna on Friday (IST).