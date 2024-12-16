Your Christmas Gift: 25% Off on Checkups at FMMCH!

Mangalore: The halls of the Father Muller Medical College Hospital (FMMCH) were filled with festive cheer this morning as the much-anticipated Annual Christmas Health Checkup was officially inaugurated at the Health Lounge. This special initiative, which offers 25% discounts on a range of health checkup packages, will run until 16th January 2025, ensuring that the blessings of Christmas reach everyone.

The inaugural event, held at 11:30 AM, was a heartwarming blend of celebration and community service. Dr. Kelvin Peter Pais, the Liaison Officer, set the tone for the event with his engaging emceeing, welcoming patients, and briefing them on the comprehensive healthcare services available at FMMCH.

A Unique Inauguration with a Message of Care

The event was graced by Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of FMCI, and Rev. Fr Jeevan George Sequeira, Administrator of FMMCH, who inaugurated the program in a charmingly unique manner. They were joined by esteemed dignitaries, including Dr. Ram Shenoy Basti, HOD of Radio Diagnosis, and Dr. Roshan M, HOD of General Medicine, along with the dedicated health checkup staff.

In his address, Father Director highlighted the deeper meaning behind this annual initiative, emphasizing on the importance of health as a cornerstone of happiness and productivity. He encouraged everyone to prioritize their well-being and spread the word about this initiative, ensuring that even the busiest individuals—often home for the holiday season—could take advantage of the offer.

Supporting this mission, Fr. Jeevan George Sequeira generously enhanced the discount to 25%, reflecting the spirit of Christmas celebrated on the 25th of December.

Mrs. Bindu Ashok expressed gratitude to the management and all present, thanking the Fathers for their vision and support. Mrs Ashok and her team, work tirelessly to ensure that every attendee experiences smooth and efficient service during their health checkups.

The event concluded on a sweet note with pieces of cake distributed to everyone, spreading the festive spirit among staff and attendees alike.

25% Christmas Discount: Don’t Miss Out!

What’s on Offer?

The 25% discount applies to the following health checkups:

• General

• Comprehensive

• Complete Heart

• Executive

• Child

• Adolescent

• Women

• Senior Citizen

Where & When?

• Dates: 16th December 2024 to 16th January 2025

• Locations:

o FMMCH, Kankanady

o Father Muller Hospital, Thumbay (Bantwal)

For Information & Appointments (9 AM to 4 PM)

• Kankanady: +91 94495 44661

• Thumbay: +91 99801 00070

This holiday season, give yourself and your loved ones the gift of health. Don’t miss this opportunity to prioritize wellness and celebrate the true essence of Christmas with FMMCH. Share the news, schedule your checkup, and make the most of this festive offering!

