Youth Cooperation Essential in Building Addiction-Free Society – Joachim Stanley Alvares

Mangalore: In a concerted effort to combat the growing issue of addiction among young people, stakeholders emphasized the critical role of youth cooperation in fostering an addiction-free society. The call to action was a central theme during the recent observance of Addiction-Free Day, a program designed to raise awareness about the detrimental effects of substance abuse on physical and mental well-being.

Joachim Stanley Alvares, President of the Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy, underscored the significance of the event, stating that it serves as a crucial platform for educating youth about the dangers of addiction. Alvares delivered his remarks at the inauguration of the Addiction-Free Day program, held at the Roshni Nilaya School of Social Work Auditorium. The event was a collaborative effort by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Information and Public Relations, Karnataka Temperance Board, and the School of Social Work, Roshini Nilaya (Autonomous), commemorating the birth anniversary of Dr. Mahanta Shivayogi.

Mithun H.N., Deputy Police Commissioner, highlighted the alarming trend of drug peddlers targeting students. He asserted that initiatives like Addiction-Free Day play a vital role in educating students and fostering an environment conducive to building a society free from addiction. The Deputy Commissioner further emphasized the need for student cooperation in dismantling drug distribution networks. He urged students experiencing mental distress to seek professional medical advice rather than resorting to harmful habits. As part of ongoing efforts to combat addiction, QR codes have been strategically placed in schools and colleges, enabling individuals to report information anonymously and assist those trapped in addictive cycles.

Dr. Prajakta Rao, a psychiatrist affiliated with the District Mental Health Program, provided insights into the far-reaching consequences of drug consumption. She cautioned that the use of substances such as marijuana, cocaine, and heroin not only jeopardizes physical and mental health but also engenders negative societal impacts. Dr. Rao elaborated on the potential social ramifications of addiction, including difficulties in education and employment. She passionately appealed to the youth, urging them to unite in their commitment to abstaining from drug addiction and actively participating in the creation of a drug-free society.

Police Sub-Inspector Maruti P. cautioned against the fleeting allure of intoxicating substances, emphasizing that while they may offer temporary pleasure, they ultimately lead to insurmountable problems. He implored young people and students to exercise vigilance and resist succumbing to detrimental habits under any circumstances.