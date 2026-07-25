Youth dies as car skids and falls into open drain in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj; residents complain of inaction by DDA

New Delhi: A 20-year-old man died after he lost control of his vehicle at a sharp turn and drove his car into an open drain near southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area, officials said on Saturday. Residents of the area said that the open drain has been an accident-prone area and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has not taken any action even after several complaints by them.

The tragic incident occurred on Friday morning, when the deceased, identified as Yashvendra, and his friend were on their way back home through the Nangal Dewat area.

Near the Nangal Dewat red light, while taking a sharp turn, Yashvendra lost control of the vehicle due to the slippery road surface. The car fell into a drain and overturned.

A PCR call regarding a fatal road accident was received at PS Vasant Kunj South. According to the officials, upon reaching the spot, it was found that Yashvendra was driving and his female friend, a resident of Vasant Kunj, was in the co-passenger seat. They had stayed at their friend’s house the previous night and were proceeding towards her residence in the morning.

Officials said that Yashvendra sustained injuries; however, he later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

“The car belongs to the co-passenger but was being driven by Yashvendra at the time of the accident,” police said.

Yashvendra and the female co-passenger are students pursuing higher education at the same institution in the US, where they became friends.

“Yashvendra is the son of an Indian Army officer. The female co-passenger is a resident of Vasant Kunj. Her father is employed in the Cyber Security sector at a private firm in Okhla, while her mother is a homemaker,” the officials said.

As per the statement of the co-passenger, the accident occurred due to the slippery road, they added.

According to the eyewitnesses who are residents of the area, the open drain has been an accident-prone area and the DDA has not taken any action even after several complaints.

Speaking to IANS, an eyewitness said, “Accidents happen here regularly. Yesterday, these youngsters, aged around 20 to 25 years, were travelling through this stretch when their vehicle fell into an open drain. One of the youngsters unfortunately lost his life. This open drain has long been an accident-prone spot, and it is the responsibility of the DDA.

“We have repeatedly raised this issue with the DDA and have held several meetings, urging them to cover the drain, but no action has been taken, and today, one life was lost due to this.”

Investigators said that necessary legal proceedings are being carried out and a probe is underway.

Further details are awaited.